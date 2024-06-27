City State Bank Decreases Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

City State Bank decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,036 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 4.3% of City State Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. City State Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. &PARTNERS grew its stake in shares of Apple by 112.5% during the first quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 175,515 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,120,000 after purchasing an additional 92,919 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,817,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,938 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 128,512 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,037,000 after buying an additional 40,605 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.7% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,416,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $242,925,000 after acquiring an additional 37,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 346,270 shares of company stock worth $60,880,196. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 2.0 %

AAPL stock opened at $213.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.07 and a twelve month high of $220.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.37 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $110.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $216.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on Apple from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.29.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

