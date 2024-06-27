Clarity Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Clarity Financial LLC lowered its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 545,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375,363 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 6.7% of Clarity Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Clarity Financial LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $44,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHY opened at $81.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.63. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $82.39. The firm has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.2621 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

