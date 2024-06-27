ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) Major Shareholder Robert Thurston Sr Hoffman, Sr. Buys 3,350,000 Shares of Stock

ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Robert Thurston Sr Hoffman, Sr. acquired 3,350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $3,048,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,539,857 shares in the company, valued at $8,681,269.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

ClearSign Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ CLIR opened at $0.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average is $0.97. ClearSign Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $1.72.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 million. ClearSign Technologies had a negative return on equity of 85.65% and a negative net margin of 186.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies Co. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLIR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ClearSign Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Institutional Trading of ClearSign Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies stock. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 46,306 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of ClearSign Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and Hong Kong.

