Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its holdings in Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Free Report) by 76.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,438 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Climb Global Solutions were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 1,836.3% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 103,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 97,873 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Climb Global Solutions by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 123,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,766,000 after purchasing an additional 30,248 shares during the last quarter. 49.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Climb Global Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Climb Global Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:CLMB opened at $60.10 on Thursday. Climb Global Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $73.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.88. The company has a market capitalization of $275.86 million, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $92.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.44 million. Climb Global Solutions had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 18.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Climb Global Solutions, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Climb Global Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Climb Global Solutions’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

About Climb Global Solutions

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

