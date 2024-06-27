Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) Director Katherine M. Lee Sells 100 Shares of Stock

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) Director Katherine M. Lee sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$151.31, for a total value of C$15,131.00.
Colliers International Group Price Performance
Colliers International Group Inc has a 1 year low of C$1.89 and a 1 year high of C$47.85.
Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.16 by C($0.27). The firm had revenue of C$1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.34 billion.
Colliers International Group Increases Dividend
Colliers International Group Company Profile
Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.
