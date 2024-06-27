Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 668,512 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,008 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for about 3.5% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Comcast were worth $28,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 107,773,317 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,725,926,000 after buying an additional 15,625,543 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $2,542,988,000. Harris Associates L P increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,873,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $827,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,671 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,688,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $687,947,000 after acquiring an additional 570,050 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,692,327 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $644,258,000 after purchasing an additional 329,278 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $38.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.43 and a 52 week high of $47.46.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.62.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

