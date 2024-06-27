Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,488,370 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,556 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Commvault Systems worth $438,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $3,298,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter worth $1,110,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter worth $583,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 70,516 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 15,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $2,611,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commvault Systems

In other Commvault Systems news, Director Vivie Lee sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total transaction of $280,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,549.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Commvault Systems news, Director Charles E. Moran sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total transaction of $1,219,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,472.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vivie Lee sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total transaction of $280,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,549.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,816 shares of company stock valued at $6,613,874 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $118.63 on Thursday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.70 and a fifty-two week high of $121.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.56. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 0.60.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $223.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.00 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 31.27%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

