CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.20.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMPO shares. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on CompoSecure from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

NASDAQ:CMPO opened at $6.36 on Thursday. CompoSecure has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $8.16. The stock has a market cap of $512.55 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.95.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $104.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.20 million. CompoSecure had a net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.00%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CompoSecure will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th.

In other CompoSecure news, major shareholder Llr Equity Partners Iv, L.P. sold 4,752,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $30,888,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michele Logan sold 2,968,065 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $19,292,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,829 shares in the company, valued at $135,388.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Llr Equity Partners Iv, L.P. sold 4,752,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $30,888,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 74.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in CompoSecure by 70.0% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,768,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,410,000 after acquiring an additional 728,424 shares during the period. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the fourth quarter worth about $3,223,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 169.0% during the 3rd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 440,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 276,890 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in CompoSecure by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 601,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 246,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the first quarter worth $1,424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

