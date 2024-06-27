CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Research Coverage Started at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 88.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CompoSecure currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.17.

CMPO opened at $6.36 on Thursday. CompoSecure has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $8.16. The company has a market capitalization of $512.55 million, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.95.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $104.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.20 million. CompoSecure had a net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.00%. Equities analysts forecast that CompoSecure will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michele Logan sold 2,968,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $19,292,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,388.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CompoSecure news, major shareholder Llr Equity Partners Iv, L.P. sold 4,752,150 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $30,888,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michele Logan sold 2,968,065 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $19,292,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,388.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC acquired a new position in CompoSecure in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,223,000. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,768,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,410,000 after acquiring an additional 728,424 shares during the period. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 355,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 83,736 shares during the period. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 169.0% in the 3rd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 440,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 276,890 shares during the period. 37.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

