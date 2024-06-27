Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.760-3.040 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4 billion-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.4 billion. Concentrix also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.400-12.070 EPS.
Concentrix Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of CNXC stock opened at $58.02 on Thursday. Concentrix has a 12-month low of $53.89 and a 12-month high of $106.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.
Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.03). Concentrix had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Research analysts forecast that Concentrix will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Concentrix news, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell purchased 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,131.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,128 shares in the company, valued at $13,053,997.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,679 shares of company stock worth $98,546. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.
