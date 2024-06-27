Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM) Shares Gap Up to $19.19

Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTNM – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.19, but opened at $19.92. Contineum Therapeutics shares last traded at $19.92, with a volume of 1,611 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Contineum Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Contineum Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Contineum Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Contineum Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.11.

Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($3.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($3.02). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

About Contineum Therapeutics

Contineum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel oral small molecule therapies for neuroscience, inflammation, and immunology indications with high unmet need. Its lead asset is PIPE-791, a novel, brain penetrant, small molecule inhibitor of the lysophosphatidic acid 1 receptor (LPA1R) for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and progressive multiple sclerosis (MS).

