Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Ventum Cap Mkts

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Ventum Cap Mkts to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CTS. TD Securities boosted their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$4.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Cormark dropped their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Echelon Wealth Partners boosted their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$5.80 to C$6.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$6.63.

CTS opened at C$4.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$865.44 million, a P/E ratio of -433.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.93. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of C$2.24 and a 12 month high of C$6.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.87.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.11. Converge Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of C$628.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$661.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.5411111 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Avjit Kamboj sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.62, for a total value of C$115,500.00. In other Converge Technology Solutions news, Senior Officer Greg Berard purchased 8,197 shares of Converge Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.68 per share, with a total value of C$38,361.96. Also, Senior Officer Avjit Kamboj sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.62, for a total value of C$115,500.00. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

