CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Stock Price Up 5.4%

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.07 and last traded at $12.06. 499,688 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 923,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CXW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered CoreCivic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com lowered CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Noble Financial lowered CoreCivic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on CoreCivic from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

CoreCivic Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.58.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $500.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.93 million. CoreCivic had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CoreCivic

In other CoreCivic news, CFO David Garfinkle sold 19,900 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $302,082.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 361,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,489,513.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,573.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Garfinkle sold 19,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $302,082.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 361,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,489,513.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoreCivic

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 1,050.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,138,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865,763 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 688,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after acquiring an additional 92,112 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 1,284.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 545,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after acquiring an additional 506,522 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 530,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,277,000 after acquiring an additional 54,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 516,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,058,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Featured Stories

