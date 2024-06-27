Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) Given New $345.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $350.00 to $345.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.62% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Corpay from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Corpay from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Corpay from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Corpay from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Corpay from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.20.

CPAY stock opened at $270.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.21. Corpay has a 52 week low of $220.39 and a 52 week high of $319.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $277.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.04. Corpay had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 36.97%. The firm had revenue of $935.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.25 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corpay will post 17.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

