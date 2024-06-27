CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies stock opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. CPS Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average of $2.04.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.91 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 2.92%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CPS Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies Co. ( NASDAQ:CPSH Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of CPS Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

