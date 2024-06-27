CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Down 1.3% After Insider Selling

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.3% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $56.35 and last traded at $57.20. 127,874 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,655,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.94.

Specifically, COO Julianne Bruno sold 3,366 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $188,798.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,327.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $1,173,157.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,468,589.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Julianne Bruno sold 3,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $188,798.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,327.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.71.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.82 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.57.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.53 million. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 66.7% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 257.6% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

