Critical Analysis: Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) versus MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX)

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Free Report) and Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares MeiraGTx and Bavarian Nordic A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeiraGTx -651.19% -122.82% -48.11% Bavarian Nordic A/S 14.74% 15.54% 10.90%

Volatility & Risk

MeiraGTx has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bavarian Nordic A/S has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

67.5% of MeiraGTx shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of MeiraGTx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares MeiraGTx and Bavarian Nordic A/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeiraGTx $14.02 million 19.31 -$84.03 million ($1.17) -3.60 Bavarian Nordic A/S $1.02 billion 2.00 $214.20 million $0.63 13.87

Bavarian Nordic A/S has higher revenue and earnings than MeiraGTx. MeiraGTx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bavarian Nordic A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for MeiraGTx and Bavarian Nordic A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MeiraGTx 0 0 2 0 3.00 Bavarian Nordic A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

MeiraGTx presently has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 517.58%. Given MeiraGTx’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe MeiraGTx is more favorable than Bavarian Nordic A/S.

Summary

Bavarian Nordic A/S beats MeiraGTx on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited retinal diseases and large degenerative ocular diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and xerostomia. Its programs in clinical development include Phase I/II clinical stage programs in achromatopsia, X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, and RPE65-deficiency; Phase I clinical trials for radiation-induced xerostomia; and Parkinson's program that has completed a Phase II trial. It has a research collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for the treatment of inherited retinal disease. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

About Bavarian Nordic A/S

Bavarian Nordic A/S develops, manufactures, and commercializes life-saving vaccines. The company offers non-replicating smallpox and monkeypox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names; rabies vaccine for human use under the Rabipur/RabAvert name; tick-borne encephalitis vaccine under the Encepur name; and Ebola vaccine under the MVABEA name. It is also developing MVA-BN for the treatment of smallpox; MVA-BN RSV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; ABNCoV2 that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2. The company has license and collaboration agreement with AdaptVac; and license agreements with National Cancer Institute and Public Health Service. It operates in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Spain, Australia, Switzerland, Sweden, Chile, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia, Belgium, and internationally. Bavarian Nordic A/S was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

