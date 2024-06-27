CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Insider Sells $2,094,987.52 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) insider Shawn Henry sold 5,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $2,094,987.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,286,795.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shawn Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

On Monday, June 24th, Shawn Henry sold 8,077 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.99, for a total transaction of $3,028,794.23.

On Monday, June 17th, Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total transaction of $1,723,185.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.52, for a total transaction of $1,334,080.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,160.00.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 1.7 %

CrowdStrike stock opened at $380.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.52. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.37 and a fifty-two week high of $394.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 717.68, a PEG ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.62.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CrowdStrike

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.