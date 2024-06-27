Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Down 5%

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.54 and last traded at $38.74. Approximately 704,995 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,246,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.56.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.17 and a 200 day moving average of $54.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 2.06.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $588.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.88 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.50% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 42,824 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $2,851,221.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at $3,803,848.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 42,824 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $2,851,221.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at $3,803,848.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $341,160.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,611.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Articles

