David E. I. Pyott Sells 32,450 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) Director David E. I. Pyott sold 32,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $7,161,390.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,013.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.1 %
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $245.17 on Thursday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.98 and a 12-month high of $249.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.65. The stock has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of -91.48 and a beta of 0.30.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $494.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.40) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.
ALNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.14.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.
