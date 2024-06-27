David J Yvars Group Purchases 767 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

David J Yvars Group raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,431 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 7.2% of David J Yvars Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in Microsoft by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 188 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 232 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,674,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,674,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,566 shares of company stock worth $10,877,535 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Microsoft from $465.00 to $489.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie increased their target price on Microsoft from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $467.12.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $452.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $421.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $408.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $309.45 and a fifty-two week high of $453.60.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $61.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

