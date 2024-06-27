David P. Sweitzer Sells 19,841 Shares of Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Stock

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) COO David P. Sweitzer sold 19,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $166,664.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,492.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Quest Resource Price Performance

QRHC stock opened at $8.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $10.85.

Get Quest Resource alerts:

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Quest Resource had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $72.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Quest Resource from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Quest Resource

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quest Resource

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wynnefield Capital Inc. raised its stake in Quest Resource by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 2,595,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,208,000 after acquiring an additional 24,955 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 2.7% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 356,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 9,490 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Resource during the first quarter valued at about $1,287,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Resource in the third quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Quest Resource by 453.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 15,115 shares in the last quarter. 48.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Quest Resource

(Get Free Report)

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company provides disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.