DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
DAVIDsTEA Price Performance
DTEA opened at $0.14 on Thursday. DAVIDsTEA has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $2.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.66.
DAVIDsTEA Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than DAVIDsTEA
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Stock Impact: McDonald’s Price War with Starbucks, Wendy’s
- About the Markup Calculator
- General Mills Q4 Sales Miss Expectations, Triggering Stock Drop
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Enovix Stock Rises 35% in Short-Squeeze: This Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for DAVIDsTEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAVIDsTEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.