Defined Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Defined Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up about 4.1% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $5,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $87.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.22 and a 200-day moving average of $86.73. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $71.27 and a 52-week high of $90.64.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.4205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.