Defined Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Defined Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXQ Capital LP grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its position in Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 42,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,182,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. First National Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 8,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $193.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.66. The firm has a market cap of $175.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $206.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.91.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $1,844,008.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,061.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

