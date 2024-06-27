Defined Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Defined Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 4.6% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,244,000 after buying an additional 103,829 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $723,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 56,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,668,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG stock opened at $376.57 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $260.65 and a fifty-two week high of $378.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $351.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.98.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.