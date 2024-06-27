Defined Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Defined Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 4.6% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,244,000 after buying an additional 103,829 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $723,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 56,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,668,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period.
Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance
VUG stock opened at $376.57 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $260.65 and a fifty-two week high of $378.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $351.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.98.
About Vanguard Growth ETF
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Growth ETF
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Why Paychex Stock’s Dip is the Best Opportunity in Today’s Cycle
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Any Pullback in Tech May Signal a Rotation into These 3 Sectors
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- 3 Stocks to Watch: Oracle, Casey’s, FedEx Signal Big Gains
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.