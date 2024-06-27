Defined Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,328 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Defined Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,328 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.4% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northeast Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,834,000 after buying an additional 35,399 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 36,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 136,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,684 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after buying an additional 7,572 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $43.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.78. The stock has a market cap of $79.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.97.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

