Defined Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 22,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 36,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLG opened at $64.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.82 and its 200-day moving average is $59.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.13 and a fifty-two week high of $64.71.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.