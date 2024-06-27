Desjardins Downgrades Victoria Gold (TSE:VGC) to Strong Sell

Victoria Gold (TSE:VGC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Desjardins from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

VGC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Victoria Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Victoria Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Victoria Gold ( TSE:VGC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$82.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$99.80 million.

