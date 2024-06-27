DGS Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,306 Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on RDY shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Trading Up 1.8 %

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $73.35 on Thursday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 52 week low of $61.60 and a 52 week high of $77.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.72.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.20 million. Analysts expect that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Featured Stories

