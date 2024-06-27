DGS Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,525 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,134 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. CGI accounts for about 0.9% of DGS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $3,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CGI in the fourth quarter valued at about $273,239,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in CGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,909,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in CGI by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,404,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,450,000 after purchasing an additional 702,339 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in CGI by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,156,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,181,000 after purchasing an additional 493,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in CGI by 12.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,505,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,026,000 after purchasing an additional 401,717 shares during the last quarter. 66.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GIB. StockNews.com downgraded CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. CIBC cut shares of CGI from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

CGI Stock Performance

Shares of GIB stock opened at $100.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.38. CGI Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.07 and a 12 month high of $118.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.95.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.43%. Equities research analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

About CGI

(Free Report)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

