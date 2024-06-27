DGS Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,019 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,075,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 848.7% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 877,739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,986,000 after purchasing an additional 785,222 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,509,379 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $213,326,000 after purchasing an additional 493,427 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,163,332 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,126,000 after purchasing an additional 358,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,669,000. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

SM opened at $46.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.27. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $53.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 4.15.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. SM Energy had a net margin of 31.80% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $559.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.21 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SM shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.11.

In other SM Energy news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $804,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,495 shares in the company, valued at $5,756,808.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

