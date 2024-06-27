DGS Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,826 Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,826 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 136,140 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after buying an additional 10,566 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.8% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 34,680 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 582,202 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $32,196,000 after purchasing an additional 64,234 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 125.4% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 629 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.6% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 154,850 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $8,563,000 after purchasing an additional 13,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.13.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

BUD stock opened at $59.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $106.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.12. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $51.66 and a 1-year high of $67.49.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.8722 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is 27.31%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

