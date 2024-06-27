DGS Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 630 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $374.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $351.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.98. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $260.65 and a 12 month high of $378.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

