DGS Capital Management LLC Buys 1,241 Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,422 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in KB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in KB Financial Group by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in KB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. 11.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

KB Financial Group Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of KB stock opened at $56.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.01. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $60.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KB Financial Group ( NYSE:KB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The bank reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KB Financial Group

About KB Financial Group

(Free Report)

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.