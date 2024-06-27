DGS Capital Management LLC Buys 140 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Bey Douglas LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $913,000. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its stake in Home Depot by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 15,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,397,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Home Depot by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 7,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,153 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $342.00 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $337.98 and its 200 day moving average is $352.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The company has a market cap of $339.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.42.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

