DGS Capital Management LLC Buys 2,409 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Ingles Markets worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMKTA. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 25.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 16,375 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Ingles Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,357,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Ingles Markets by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 74,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 15,383 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ingles Markets

In other news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 4,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total transaction of $337,753.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,312.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets Stock Down 1.5 %

Ingles Markets stock opened at $68.45 on Thursday. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $67.10 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 3.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.25.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.00%.

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.12%.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

