DGS Capital Management LLC Buys 2,773 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) by 61.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,567,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,853,000 after buying an additional 38,533 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 677,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,323,000 after buying an additional 21,524 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 337,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,083,000 after buying an additional 145,373 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,922,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 2.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 135,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE USNA opened at $45.07 on Thursday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.45 and a 12 month high of $69.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.19 and a 200-day moving average of $48.07.

USANA Health Sciences ( NYSE:USNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.17. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $227.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.27 million. On average, analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 3,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $178,707.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 3,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $178,707.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO G Doug Iiekking sold 5,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total value of $232,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,591 shares of company stock valued at $1,458,098 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price objective on USANA Health Sciences from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

