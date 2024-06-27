DGS Capital Management LLC Buys 466 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,691 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of GSK by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 10,986 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,633 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,686 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

GSK opened at $38.87 on Thursday. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $33.67 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The company has a market cap of $80.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.56 and a 200 day moving average of $41.19.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. GSK had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GSK plc will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.3762 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.26%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GSK. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on GSK in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

