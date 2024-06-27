DGS Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,327 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 387.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 315.4% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $73.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $151.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.26. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $80.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

