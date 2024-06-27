DGS Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

DGS Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Ally Financial by 309.5% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 99,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 75,063 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,164,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial by 345.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 257,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,453,000 after buying an additional 199,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Ally Financial stock opened at $39.24 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.54 and a fifty-two week high of $41.77.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

