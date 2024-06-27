DGS Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of ASML by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,043.00.

ASML Trading Up 1.1 %

ASML stock opened at $1,028.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $563.99 and a twelve month high of $1,077.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $956.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $902.70.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.