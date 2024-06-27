DGS Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 235.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,885 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 430.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $42.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.74. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $43.87.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.