DGS Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,862 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,096.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,906,676 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $146,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663,676 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 6,405 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $28,685,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,470,521 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $240,335,000 after buying an additional 49,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 192,674 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,734,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $34,610.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,210.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $386,691.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,717,209.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $34,610.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,210.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,106 shares of company stock worth $1,908,923. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.47.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CSCO

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $46.86 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.95 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.11 and its 200-day moving average is $48.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $188.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.85.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.87%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.