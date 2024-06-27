DGS Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM)

DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) by 63.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,930 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,591 shares during the quarter. SK Telecom accounts for 1.0% of DGS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 26.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,533,000 after acquiring an additional 63,913 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 55,439 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 28,822 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of SK Telecom by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,815 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SK Telecom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $953,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 7.2% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 31,290 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter.

Get SK Telecom alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SKM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Nomura raised shares of SK Telecom from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Nomura Securities raised SK Telecom from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of SK Telecom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

SK Telecom Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of SK Telecom stock opened at $20.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $22.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.18.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter. SK Telecom had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 6.53%. As a group, research analysts predict that SK Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

SK Telecom Profile

(Free Report)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.