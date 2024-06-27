DGS Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the quarter. Unum Group accounts for about 0.5% of DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boone Capital Management LLC raised its position in Unum Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC now owns 961,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,486,000 after purchasing an additional 94,096 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 950,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000,000 after acquiring an additional 33,454 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Unum Group by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 973,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,021,000 after acquiring an additional 292,917 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $590,489,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Unum Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 228,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,177,000 after buying an additional 10,021 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.44.

Unum Group Stock Down 0.8 %

UNM opened at $50.42 on Thursday. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $41.75 and a twelve month high of $54.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.83.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.69%.

Insider Activity

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $236,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,952,067.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $236,115.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,952,067.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $420,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,138.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading

