DGS Capital Management LLC Has $2 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 0.6% of DGS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 32,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,810,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1,819.1% during the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.4 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $901.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $856.57 billion, a PE ratio of 132.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $434.34 and a fifty-two week high of $909.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $804.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $734.18.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,229 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $902.38, for a total value of $15,547,105.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,556,910 shares in the company, valued at $88,033,404,445.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $902.38, for a total transaction of $15,547,105.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,556,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,033,404,445.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 789,704 shares of company stock worth $672,385,964. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday. Argus lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $812.72.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

