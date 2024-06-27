DGS Capital Management LLC Has $219,000 Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

DGS Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $66.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.89 and its 200 day moving average is $68.31. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $54.94 and a 1 year high of $74.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.18. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $56.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.64 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

