DGS Capital Management LLC Has $348,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $866,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 112,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 52.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 84.8% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 58.8% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV opened at $87.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $71.27 and a 12-month high of $90.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.73.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.4205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

