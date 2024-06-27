DGS Capital Management LLC Has $5.51 Million Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up 1.6% of DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $5,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVO. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus upped their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 2.2 %

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $143.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $75.56 and a 1-year high of $148.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.73. The company has a market capitalization of $644.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

